Enemy launched one attack in eastern direction, lost up to 30 soldiers, 2 tanks, 2 guns, - OC "East"

On April 4, in the area of Operational Command "East", Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is reported in Facebook of ОC "East".

The report notes: "The losses of the enemy were: personnel - up to 30; tanks - 2; APCs - 3; D-30 - 2; mortar crews - 1

Every day of resistance to the Ukrainian people, every day of protecting the positions of our defenders brings us closer to Victory. Yes, it is not easy for our soldiers, because almost every day the occupants hit us with heavy artillery and aviation. However, the defenders are holding their ground because they know that all of Ukraine is behind them.

Read more: Our troops are pushing back occupiers in Kherson region, enemy is preparing attack on Severodonetsk and in direction of Sloviansk - operational information as of 12.00 on April 4

