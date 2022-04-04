As a result of shelling of Mykolaiv by occupants ten people were killed, more than 40 were wounded - Mayor Senkevych

Due to the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian occupants, 10 people were killed and 46 were injured.

This was stated by Mayor Olexander Senkevych during a live broadcast, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Yesterday they bombed the Korabelny district. Many houses were damaged, there are people who were hurt. ... At 7 a.m. today there was shelling again, shelling of the sleeping area. There is not a single military facility in the area, not even a factory or a plant. One person was killed, five people were injured, two are in critical condition.

In the evening we had another district shelled. In total, nine people were killed and 41 were wounded.

So, as of today, 10 people have been killed and 46 wounded," he said.

