Russia blocked 7 evacuation buses from Mariupol, 3,376 people evacuated by their own transport - Vereshchuk

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine said that during today they managed to evacuate 3,376 citizens to safer places.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to the рress service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

In particular, 2,405 people from Mariupol and Berdyansk reached Zaporizhzhia by their own vehicles using humanitarian corridors. Of these, 1,553 people came from Mariupol.

At the same time, 805 people reached Zaporizhzhia from the cities of Zaporizhzhia region: Pology, Vasilyevka, Berdyansk and Melitopol.

Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that a convoy of seven buses to evacuate Mariupol residents, which followed the agreed route and was accompanied by a delegation of the International Committee of the Black Cross, is still blocked in the city of Mangush, Donetsk region.

Also, 971 people were evacuated from the towns of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminne, and Hirske in Luhansk Region.

"Despite the agreements, the occupants today continued to systematically violate the silence regime during the evacuation in the Luhansk region. Now we are negotiating and - despite the resistance that the Russian Federation is providing to the work of the humanitarian corridors, we will not stop trying to save our people," assured the Head of the Ministry of Reintegration.

