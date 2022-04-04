Ukrainian forces in Donbass repulsed 7 attacks of enemy - destroyed 7 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attacks by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by press service of JFO.

"Thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, seven enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 7 tanks, 8 armored vehicles and 3 enemy artillery systems.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the invasion of the aggressor!", - noted in the message.

