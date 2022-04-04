Russia conducts genocide in Ukraine because it is sure that Europe will not respond, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russian occupiers are committing genocide on the territory of Ukraine.

He stated this during a speech in the Romanian parliament, Censor.NЕТ.

"Why Russia openly calls for genocide and why such crimes of the occupiers are possible, which everyone, the whole world saw in Bucha, is the confidence of Russian top officials that European leaders will not be able to, that they will be weak. That Europe will not have enough leadership. And that the European people are not capable of defending the values that unite the continent," said the Head of State.

