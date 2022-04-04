ENG
Reznikov in conversation with Pentagon Chief Austin: "Russia-killer must be stopped".

The head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksii Reznikov had a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin.

He stated this in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Discussed with Ukraine's friend Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Russia's war against Ukraine, the terrible war crimes that Russia is committing. This cannot be allowed to happen, and the murderous Russia must be stopped," he emphasized.

According to Reznikov, the future security benefits package will increase the Ukrainian army's ability to fight the aggressor.

