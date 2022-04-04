In Kyiv region, 1,200 Russian war crimes have already been recorded, - Monastyrsky

In Kyiv region, 1,200 Russian war crimes have already been recorded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi wrote about this in Telegram.

The National Police documents all war crimes committed, interviews local people and collects evidence.

If a person died, the body is exhumed, all the necessary examinations are carried out to obtain evidence and a connection with the person who committed the crime. Then, through DNA, the involvement will be established. Not only the perpetrator, but also his commander will be responsible.

"Violence committed by an occupant during wartime qualifies as a war crime. It has no expiration date, the perpetrator will be held responsible. He is wanted and in any country where he will be, he can be detained and handed over to Ukrainian justice." ...)

More than 600 saboteurs have been detained throughout the war. Most war crimes have been recorded in the Kyiv region, there are 1200 of them now," he said.

