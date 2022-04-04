Russian troops shelled village in Dnipro region, residential area came under fire, - Head of Regional Council Lukashuk

The Russian occupiers fired on one of the settlements of the Kryvyi Rih district in the Dnipro region.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Another shelling of a village in the Krivyi Rih district. The occupants came under fire in the residential sector of the village. One house was destroyed, the information about the victims is specified", - said in the message.

Also, according to Lukashuk, law enforcers in Kryvyi Rih detained four citizens who may be involved in cooperation with the Russian Federation.

