Operational information as of 6:00 on April 5 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 5.

Thus, the forty-first period of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

It is reported that the enemy is regrouping troops and focusing on preparing an offensive operation in the east of our country. The goal is to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The enemy is trying to improve the position of units in the Tavriya and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas.

"The relocation of units withdrawn from Polissya and Sivers'kyi to new areas of operational purpose continues. The redeployment of troops of the Central Military District from the territory of Ukraine has been completed. These units, after the completion of the restoration of combat readiness, will be moved to the area of ​​the settlement Valuyki and included in the offensive groups of troops.

The movement of columns of armaments and military equipment on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the direction of the railway stations Gomel, Yelsk, and Mozyr for loading on railway echelons is noted. A significant part of the aircraft and helicopters of the Air and Space Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been relocated from the airfields of the Republic of Belarus to the territory of Russia, "the statement reads.





It is noted that the enemy focused its efforts on preparations for the resumption of offensive operations by forces of separate units of the 6th and 20th all-military Army, 1st Panzer Army, Baltic and Northern Fleets. The enemy replenishes supplies of food, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition.

In addition, the Russian occupiers continue to block Kharkiv, with constant artillery shelling and further destruction of residential areas and infrastructure of the city.

In the direction of Slovyansk, the enemy is trying to resume offensive operations. In the direction of Barvinkove has partial success, advanced 7 km, and took control of the village of Brazhkivka. He also advanced with the forces of the battalion tactical group of the 1st Panzer Regiment in the direction of the settlement of Sulyhivka but had no success.

"To improve the movement of troops in the direction and ensure the crossing of the river Seversky Donets is working to restore the bridge in the city of Izyum.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, the occupiers are focusing their efforts on taking control of the Popasna and Rubizhne districts, establishing full control over Mariupol, and preparing offensive operations near the Zolota Niva settlement.

In the areas of Borivske, Novoluhanske, Solodke, Marinka, Zolota Niva, the enemy continued artillery shelling of positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure.

Near the settlements of Novotoshkivske, Nyzhne, Popasna, Kalynove, Stepne, Rubizhne, Troitske, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka druga, the enemy carried out assault operations but had no success.

Russian invaders inflicted massive artillery and airstrikes on the city of Mariupol.

In the direction of the Pidennobuzhsky direction, the occupying forces carry out assault actions with the support of artillery for the purpose of taking control of the settlement of Alexandrovka, having partial success. In the area of ​​the settlements of Lyubyne, Myrne, Kopani, the occupiers fired artillery at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "the General Staff added.

The Russian troops carried out attacks on Mykolaiv with the cluster-warhead projectile forbidden by the Geneva convention. Civilian quarters and medical facilities, including a children's hospital, came under enemy fire. There are dead and wounded, including children.

The occupying forces continue to suffer losses. They have big problems with the staffing of combat units and support units. The personnel of the enemy was demoralized, which led to an increase in the number of cases of desertion and the refusal of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to take part in the war on the territory of Ukraine.