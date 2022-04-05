Occupiers fired at chemical plant in Donetsk region - press service of Joint Forces Operation

On Monday, April 4, the occupiers fired on Donbas. At the same time, 7 hits were recorded in the Phenolic Plant, which is located in the village of New York, Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Joint Forces Operation on Facebook.

During the hits in the Phenol Plant, the following were damaged: 3 distillation columns, 3 collections of marketable products, inter-floor bridgings of the building, material pipelines, tank car, and metal buildings.

There is no danger to the environment. In addition, the enemy shelled the village of New York, 5 houses were damaged.

As a result of heavy shelling of the settlement of Severodonetsk 4 objects were damaged, among them a warehouse of spare parts, economic buildings, garages, objects of infrastructure, and the car.

The occupiers also fired on other settlements in the Donetsk region, including Pokrovsk, Novogorodivka, Kostiantynivka, Slovyansk, Novosilka, Georgiyivka and Toretsk.

Now the gas pipeline in Severodonetsk is broken. As a result of the shelling, the settlements of Novodruzhesk (1,099 consumers) and Maloryazantsevo (440 consumers) of the Luhansk region also remain without gas supply.

As a result of the shelling, 13 settlements were partially and 17 completely cut off from electricity, and 95,938 consumers were left without electricity.

Without water supply Rubizhne, Popasne, Severodonetsk, partly Hirska community and Lysychansk. Without gas supply 36 settlements (131 944 subscribers), 30 of them in full and 6 in part.