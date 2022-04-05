Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 165 children have died, 266 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 431 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

According to official data from juvenile prosecutors as of the morning of April 5, 2022, 165 children died and 266 received injuries of varying severity, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

Children suffered the most in Kyiv region- 77, Donetsk - 78, Kharkiv - 61, Chernihiv - 49, Mykolaiv - 35, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, the capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions.

On April 4 as a result of an attack by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of Nikolaev the child was killed.

It became known that during the occupation of Vorzel, Kyiv region, servicemen of the aggressor country threw a smoke grenade into the basement of one of the houses where a 14-year-old child and a woman were staying.

After that, a shelling was carried out, as a result of which the child died in the place and the mother - two days later in the same basement.

Also in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, as a result, the shellings killed 6 people, including one child.

Bombing and shelling damaged 869 educational institutions. 83 of them were completely destroyed.