Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.5 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 676 tanks, and 1,858 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 3, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 18.5 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 05.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 18,500 people,

tanks - 676 ​​units,

armored combat vehicles - 1858 units,

artillery systems - 332 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 107 units,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 150 units,

helicopters - 134 units,

automotive equipment - 1322 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 94.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.