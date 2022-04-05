There will be seven humanitarian corridors in Ukraine today, - Vereshchuk

On Tuesday, April 5, seven humanitarian corridors will work to evacuate civilians.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Today there will be seven humanitarian corridors. From Mariupol to Zaporizhia by own transport. Despite the promises of their leadership, the occupying forces don't allow anyone to enter the besieged city. The latest example is the blocking of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Mangush. After the talks, they were released at night and sent to Zaporizhia," Vereshchuk said.





According to her, it will also be possible to travel from Berdyansk to Zaporizhia by own transport. From Mangush to Berdyansk there are seven buses accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will gather people in the city to evacuate to Zaporizhzhia. In addition, at the checkpoint in Vasylivka, 15 buses are waiting for permission to evacuate people from Berdyansk. After passing this column of buses, from the city of Zaporizhzhia it is planned to send additional buses on the route to Berdyansk.

It will be possible to leave Tokmak for Zaporizhia. It is planned to send buses for evacuation with humanitarian aid from Zaporizhia by 10.00.

From Severodonetsk to Bakhmut - meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue.

From Lysychansk to Bakhmut - meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, st. Saussure, 324.

From Popasna to Bakhmut - meeting place: st. Pervomaiskaya, 42.

From the village of Gorske to Bakhmut - meeting place: st. Gagarin, 13.