80% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return to Ukraine after war, - survey

79% of Ukrainian refugees surveyed plan to return to Ukraine after the war, and 10% do not plan to.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, according to Censor.NET.

"79% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine after the war, 10% - do not plan, 11% - are hesitant to answer," - said in a statement.

At the same time, 89% of respondents believe that Ukraine will win this war, only 1% give a negative answer (10% - hesitate to answer).

The vast majority of refugees are women (83%), respectively, men make up 17% of respondents. By age, the largest group of respondents are people aged 30 to 39 (37%), 26% - those aged 40 to 49, 19% - people aged 16 to 29, 11% - aged 60 and over, 8 % - those aged 50 to 59 years.

76% of respondents are people with higher or incomplete higher education, 18% - with secondary special education, and only 6% - with general secondary education.

The most represented among the surveyed social groups are highly qualified specialists (26%), entrepreneurs (20%) and skilled workers (17%).

More than half of those who go abroad in connection with hostilities - are residents of the East and South (51.5%), the largest among the eastern regions is Kharkiv - 19%), 45% - are residents of central regions (including 31% - residents of Kyiv and Kyiv region), and only 4% - residents of western regions.