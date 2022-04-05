ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16460 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
21 040 23
Russian Army (5968) war (19669) valor (28) Chernihiv region (213) servicemen (1035) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2079)

Junior Sergeant Nazar Nebozhinsky shot down three enemies' "armor" in battle and saved 20 soldiers at cost of his own life. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Junior sergeant from Rivne Nazar Nebozhynsky saved 20 soldiers at the cost of his own life.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to rivnepost.

It is noted that this happened in the Chernihiv region when Ukrainian servicemen repulsed one of the villages from the Russian invaders.

Nazar Nebozhinsky shot down three enemies' "armor", but the last gun managed to work and mortally wounded him.

"There were 20 people behind our infantry fighting vehicle. If he hadn't done what he did, all twenty of us would have been torn to pieces. Nebozhinsky Nazar is a real hero. He saved us with his life," said Narazra's fighting brother.

Read more: Situation in regions - reports of regional military administrations

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 