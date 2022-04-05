Ukraine doesn't believe in Russian guarantees. We understand that across two years after signing agreement Russia can return, - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi doesn't believe in Russia's security guarantees in the event of a peace agreement. He thinks that Moscow can return to aggression across two years after such an agreement.

Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with Ukrainian journalists, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We understand that even if we sign the most powerful agreement, we understand that Russia can return in two years. We just understand this, and if we accept it, we act accordingly," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation conveyed to the Russian side that Ukraine doesn't believe in Russian guarantees and will continue to build a state that will be able to defend itself.

Read more: Zelenskyi about talks after racist atrocities in Bucha: "want it or not, so the question will not stand".