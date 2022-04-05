Russian military committed atrocities in Bucha are being returned to Ukraine

Russian servicemen who committed atrocities in Bucha are being returned to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reports on Telegram.

The 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Russian Army, whose servicemen massacred and tortured civilians in Bucha, will be returned to Ukraine. The Russian command will not rotate the personnel in this unit and will again throw it on the front line, intelligence sources say.

As of April 4, the brigade was withdrawn from Ukraine to Belarus and was near the town of Mozyr. By April 6, the personnel will be transported by rail to Belgorod, Russia. After a two-day vacation, they plan to return to Ukraine in one of the hottest spots (approximately - Kharkiv direction). Usually, Russian units leaving the combat zone get much more time to recover and rest, the GUR emphasizes.

Such a schedule shows that the "64th Brigade" is waiting for "special tasks", and the first of them - the intimidation of residents of settlements in Ukraine. Those who committed the genocide in Bucha may repeat it in other cities, according to intelligence.

"Another goal of the 64th Brigade's rapid return to Ukraine is the rapid "disposal" of unnecessary witnesses.

Read more: Zelenskyi about talks after racist atrocities in Bucha: "want it or not, so the question will not stand".

"The personnel of the unit, aware of the resonance of the events in Bucha and the responsibility for the crimes committed, are massively opposed to returning to Ukraine. However, the Russian command ignores these sentiments and threatens the tribunal if it refuses to continue fighting. - it is said in the intelligence report.

Currently, Ukrainian and international investigators are documenting numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian military. And no criminal will escape proper punishment, the Ministry of Defense assures.