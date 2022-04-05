ENG
EC President von der Leyen, Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen together with High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell will visit Kyiv this week, representative of the President of the European Commission Eric Mamer said.

"President von der Leyen and High Representative Josep Borrell will travel this week to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky prior to the pledging event StandUpForUkraine on Saturday in Warsaw," he tweeted.

The exact date has not been announced, but it can be assumed that the visit will take place on April 8.

