As result of attacks of Russian occupiers in Mykolaiv region child was lost, 66 people are wounded, among them two children, - regional council

On April 4, the Russian occupiers "chaotically" fired rockets at Mykolayiv and Ochakiv again. Most of the missiles landed in hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and residential areas.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Unfortunately, two children were injured in the shelling yesterday - a seven-year-old child in Ochakovo and a fourteen-year-old child in Mykolayiv. Another child, unfortunately, died during the evening shelling. Sincere condolences to family and friends! We will never forgive the "Russian world" for the suffering and death of our children! You will be responsible for everything!" Zamazeeva wrote.





See more: In Chernihiv region, family exploded on Russian anti-tank mine: parents were lost, two children were in resuscitation, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

Besides, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area 66 people, including 2 children are wounded.



The vast majority of the wounded are civilians

All the victims were taken to medical facilities and receive the necessary assistance.



In general, as of morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals, there are 380 people who suffered from attacks by occupiers in the Mykolaiv area.



