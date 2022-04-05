Residents of Kharkiv region are deported to Russia through filtration corridors, - Sinehubiv

The Russian occupiers are forcibly deporting residents of the Kharkiv region to Russia. To do this, the enemy uses a kind of filtration corridors.

About it the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinehubiv on air on the Rada TV channel, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This tactic is known. This isn't the first time they have used it: they blockade the city, bring it to a critical situation in all directions and then offer a conditional corridor to allegedly save people and transport them to Russia," Sinehubiv said.

He noted that people have virtually no choice, but the regional military administration has information that residents of the region are forced to go to the aggressor country.

"As for hostile approaches to Kharkiv, they fail. The risk of attack remains. Currently, the Armed Forces are pushing the occupiers away from Kharkiv in the Dergachiv direction," Sinehubiv added.