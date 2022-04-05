Bodies of children under age of 10 with signs of rape and torture found in Irpin, - Denisova

Mass cases of torture of civilians are recorded in the territories liberated from the Russian occupiers. Killed children under the age of 10 with signs of rape and torture were found in the city of Irpin.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova announced this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

She also reminds us that in the children's camp "Prolisok" in Kyiv region there was a base of the Russian army for three weeks. Five corpses of men with their hands tied behind their backs were found in the basement of the building. They were tortured and then killed in cold blood. One of the victims had his skull crushed with butt blows with extreme cruelty. Others were shot in the back of the head or chest.

"In the village of Viktorivka in Chernihiv region, which was under occupation for 25 days, the racists held people, hostage, in the basement - from the elderly to newborns. To collect at least a bucket of water, the villagers were sent under escort. depends on certain medications. A person with asthma - died, his body was buried nearby in the woods," - says Denisova.

She also reports that at least three tortured peaceful Ukrainians have already been found in the Konotop district of Sumy region on the sites of former enemy camps.

In addition, according to the ombudsman, due to inhumane living conditions and infections brought by the occupiers, a number of diseases have spread, including chickenpox.

"The torture and killing of civilians is a crime against humanity and a war crime under Articles 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, for which the International Military Tribunal expects racists," Denisova said.

She also called on the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take into account Russia's war crimes and crimes against humanity and human rights violations in Ukraine.