Parts of servicemen of one of combat brigades don't pay money: demand personal presence in "Ukrsibbank" in Dnipro for registration of card, - Butusov

The Ministry of Defense and Ukrsibbank must immediately resolve this issue and provide the fighters with cards directly at the front and make appropriate payments.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov told about it on the page on Facebook.

"In one of our combat brigades, many servicemen have not been paid since the beginning of the war. The brigade's accounts are registered with Ukrsibbank, and it is possible to open a card only in person in Dnipro. The fighters do not have the opportunity to go from the front to the Dnieper. Therefore, a very large number of soldiers who entered the service on February 24, can not transfer a penny to their families, and can provide for their needs with the money they took from home. I ask the Ministry of Defense, the bank and all those involved in this situation to resolve the issue immediately, provide the fighters with cards directly at the front and make appropriate payments. This is your job in the rear, because the soldiers are holding the front, "the journalist said.

