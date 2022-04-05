Zelensky rejects forceful scenario of return of Donbas and Crimea: It will cost thousands of lives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the issue of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea should not be tied to the negotiation process with Russia on the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territories of our state, where they entered on February 24.

The head of state told this in an interview with Ukrainian media, Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the President's Office.

He is convinced that resolving all issues in a package and thus ending the war with Russia is difficult and unlikely. Especially when there are tanks on our territory, rockets come to us, when there are difficult situations in blocked cities, such as Mariupol.

"Russia has its own vision of Donbas, and Ukraine has its own. That's why I had a simple proposal. I believe that we will not be able to agree on all points at once. This is impossible, even if we have negotiations," Zelensky said.

Responding to calls for the military liberation of all temporarily occupied territories, the President stressed that one of the most powerful groups of Ukrainian troops is fighting in Donbas, in the area of ​​Operation Allied Forces. They oppose the enemy, which far outnumbers. And if you give them the command to go on the offensive now, it will cost thousands of lives.

Our state needs a strong army. And if we want to lose the most powerful, most experienced people because "I want it now", we must understand that they will return to us (enemy forces. - Ed.), And not in two or three years, and the same month. All the military know about it and think about it. This is a very serious story", he explained.

Zelensky noted that there is indeed a concentration of Russian troops in Donbas, and Ukraine is well aware of the purpose and possible plans of the Russian Federation.

The head of state also rejected the possibility of returning the occupied Crimea by force. The President explained that Ukraine's proposals in negotiations with Russia on Crimea do not mean that the topic of deoccupation of the peninsula will not be raised for 10-15 years. On the contrary, according to him, the agreement should stipulate that during this period the parties must resolve the issue of Crimea through diplomacy.

"The proposed format is not to solve it now, but to solve it tomorrow, during this period. I think this decision is not bad. But I think so now. Today, if there were such agreements on Crimea, I think it would be a victory for Ukraine", the President said.