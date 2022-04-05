ENG
Yandex.Market against background of mass looting of Russians in Ukraine begins selling "second-hand goods": smartphones, children's and sports items

Russian retailer Yandex.Market has started selling used goods.

According to Censor.NET, news from the Russian propaganda resource "Ria Novosti" was reposted by People's Deputy Geo Leros.

"J*rk, now it is clear why the CEO of Yandex resigned 2 days ago," he wrote.

In the comments, people suggested that it was primarily about things that the Russian army looted in Ukraine.

