Russia preparing large-scale provocation in Mariupol to accuse Ukraine of it - SBU

Russia is preparing a large-scale provocation in Mariupol to accuse Ukraine of it. Scenarios for new fakes have already been developed by Russian propagandists.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) wrote this on Telegram.

"In particular, lies about the alleged crimes of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol are being actively ‘thrown’ into the information field," the report says.

According to available data, the Russian invaders are preparing a large-scale falsification: they are planning to gather in one place the bodies of Mariupol residents by the Russians and present them as mass victims of Ukrainian troops. To this end, false theses have recently been circulating that "Ukrainians are using civilians as human shields." This is an outright nonsense. "In fact, it is the Russian troops that are killing Mariupol residents - in early March the city was forced to bury the killed in mass graves," the SBU said.

The atrocities of the Rushists in Bucha came as a shock to the whole world. The army of "liberators" has clearly shown what the so-called "RuZZkiy Mir" (Russian World) in reality is - murdered children with their hands tied, raped women, mutilated bodies of men... Ruthless concentrated evil cynically covers its actions with clumsy fables about the Nazis.

Read more: Yandex.Market against background of mass looting of Russians in Ukraine begins selling "second-hand goods": smartphones, children's and sports items

Therefore, the main task of Russian propaganda today is to divert the attention of the audience, both international and domestic, the SBU stressed.