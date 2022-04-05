ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
32410 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
72 651 79
Russian Army (2052) Kyiv oblast (159) war crimes (72)

6-year-old boy on grave of his mother, buried in yard of house in Kyiv region. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The network continues to publish photos of the consequences of the crimes of the Russian occupiers in the Kiev region.

As Censor.NET reports, the photo was published  by journalist Tetyana Danylenko.

Read more: Yandex.Market against background of mass looting of Russians in Ukraine begins selling "second-hand goods": smartphones, children's and sports items

"Kyiv region. A 6-year-old boy on the grave of his mother, buried in the yard. Each of these photos could stop the war. If Russia could be stopped in any other way than military defeat and economic collapse," she wrote.

6-year-old boy on grave of his mother, buried in yard of house in Kyiv region 01

Photo author: AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd

Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 Support Censor.NET
 
 