Number of victims among civilian population of Bucha is much higher: they began to find tortured in yards and houses. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In Bucha, corpses of Ukrainians killed and tortured by Russians began to be found in yards and houses.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ex-deputy Yehor Firsov.
"Bad news from Bucha. In fact, the number of civilian casualties is much higher.
Today we found the bodies of killed civilians in houses and yards. If the bodies were seen on the street at once, the other victims must be searched, and it is unknown how many.
It is very difficult for the psyche. You walk down the street - the dog barks, the wind moves the gate, the door to the house is open.
You think that people will come out now, you say goodbye to them, ask "how are you here?". You enter the yard… and see the bodies of the dead. You understand that most likely, I was the first to find them", he wrote.
