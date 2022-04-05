NATO will provide weapons to Ukraine: offensive of Russian troops in Donbas may take place in few weeks - Stoltenberg

NATO will provide Ukraine with weapons to defend against a new offensive by the Russian army, which is expected in a few weeks.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on April 5 in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to zn.ua.

He stressed that the Alliance will provide Ukraine with equipment that will effectively deter the Russian offensive.

Stoltenberg explained the decision to provide weapons for defense with intelligence and surveillance data, which confirms that Russian troops are regrouping, replenishing personnel, and providing their units and equipment with resources for a new large-scale offensive in Donbas in a few weeks.

"We see a significant shift of Russian troops from Kyiv to regroup, rearm and supply and shift their focus to the east. In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in eastern and southern Ukraine to try to capture the entire Donbas and create a land bridge to the occupied Crimea", Stoltenberg said.

According to the Secretary General, the weapons systems that NATO and Allies have already provided to Ukraine have proven their effectiveness in arming the Ukrainian army.

He stressed that Europe has not seen such a brutal scale of war since World War II.

"What we are seeing now is brutality on a war scale that we have not seen in Europe since World War II. And it is extremely serious. It is horrible and, of course, suffering for the Ukrainian people. But it is also dangerous for all of us", Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that NATO sees the nature of the war, Putin's disrespect for the rule of law, international rules, and disrespect for fundamental human rights.