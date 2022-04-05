Russia is turning veto in UN Security Council into right to die. It is necessary to force aggressor to peace immediately, - Zelensky

The world silently watched the criminal actions of the Russian Federation against Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, which freed its hands for further aggression against our state.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during his speech at the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

"We are dealing with a country that is turning the UN Security Council's veto into a right to die. Undermining the whole architecture of global security that allows evil to go unpunished and spread the world, destroying everything that can work for peace and security," he said.

"If this continues, each of the states will be able to rely only on the force of arms to ensure their security, not on the force of law, not on international institutions. The UN can simply be closed," Zelensky said. that they are ready to close the institution.

"If not, we must act now. We must immediately return to the UN Charter, we must immediately reform the UN system so that the veto is not the right to die. We must immediately force the aggressor to peace!" - added the head of state.

