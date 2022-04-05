Proceedings were initiated against mayor of Rubizhne on fact of collaborative activities - Office of Prosecutor General

Proceedings were initiated against Serhii Khortiv, mayor of Rubizhne on the fact of collaborative activities.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports about it in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the mayor of Rubizhne made public appeals to support the decisions and actions of the Russian Federation in terms of the so-called "military operation" on the territory of Ukraine, armed formations and the occupation administration of the Russian Federation. He also called for cooperation with the aggressor state, armed formations and occupation administration of the Russian Federation, and for non-recognition of the extension of state sovereignty to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Criminal proceedings were registered on the fact of collaborative activities (part 1 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, journalist Denis Kazansky published іnformation that the mayor of Rubizhne, Khortiv, who cooperated with terrorists in 2014, had again switched to the side of the occupants.

