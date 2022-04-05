We are waiting for evidence that Georgia is not helping Russia to circumvent sanctions - Kuleba

Ukraine is working with other countries so that Russia is not helped to circumvent sanctions.

This was stated by Foreign Affairs Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"If we didn't have influence over Georgia, over other countries through which the Russians are trying to arrange to circumvent sanctions, they would have done so long ago and the impact of sanctions on Russia would have been minimized. That's our daily challenge. We work with partners. If we don't have influence over a country, we find a country that has influence over it and work in such a way that they don't help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Regarding Georgia. We are waiting for official evidence and convincing arguments from Georgia that they are not doing that. Then we will decide what actions to take if that evidence and arguments are not persuasive enough," Kuleba noted.

Read more: Russians establish channel of smuggling of sanctioned goods through territory of Georgia, - Main Intelligence Directorate of Ministry of Defense