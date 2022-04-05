Four-year-old Sasha, who was searched for almost month in Kyiv region, was found dead

4-year-old Sasha, who was fleeing from the occupants in Kyiv region with his grandmother, was found dead.

This was stated by his mother in Instagram.

"Today we found Sashenka's body. I thank everyone who believed, who helped in the search, thank you for your prayers and faith, thank you for your support. Thanks to you, my little son has come to meet me. Sashenka, our little angel is already in Heaven! Today his soul has found peace," the message states.

As Zaxid.net informs, on March 10, residents of the village of Sukholuchya, Vyshgorod district, decided to evacuate the city immediately, because the Russians began shelling the residential sector. They decided that the best way to leave the village was to cross the river. The women and their children swam across in two boats. The first boat reached the village of Rozhva, the other, where Sasha and his grandmother were, did not. The next day on the river they found an overturned boat and Sasha's grandmother drowned. Sasha wasn't anywhere to be found.

After almost a month of searching, the child was found, unfortunately, dead.

