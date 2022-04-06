ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In April 5, 8 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed, the occupier's planes don't enter the zone of our air defense, - Air Force

During April 5, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 8 cruise missiles.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of Air Force.

The message notes: "As we reported earlier, the enemy has changed its tactics of combat operations in the air: it tries not to enter our air defense strike zone and does not make direct contact with fighters.

It launches missile strikes from the air, in particular from the airspace of Belarus.

During April 5, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units shot down eight cruise missiles.

Air Force aviation continues to support the actions of ground troops of the Defense Forces by conducting air strikes against the occupants.

cruise missile (483) Air forces (1416)
