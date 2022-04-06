Operational information as of 6:00 on April 6 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 6.

Thus, the forty-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our State. The enemy's main efforts are focused on preparing for an offensive operation aimed at establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The threat of enemy use of naval, air, and ground-based missile weapons remains. The occupiers are inflicting fire on the defense complex, logistics infrastructure, and residential areas of cities.

At the same time, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the South Bug direction. The use of the territory of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic to support the offensive operation in this direction isn't ruled out. Preparations for receiving aircraft are being carried out at Tiraspol airfield.

"The enemy doesn't abandon attempts to involve mercenaries from other countries in the hostilities against Ukraine to make up for its losses in manpower. At the same time, the use of mercenaries won't have a significant impact on the fighting, given their small numbers.

The command of the 200th separate motorized infantry brigade (Pechenga, Murmansk region) of the 14th army corps, which involved two battalions of tactical groups in the war with Ukraine, trains servicemen to make up for losses. According to available information, the total loss of the brigade in manpower is about 30%. One battalion tactical group was destroyed, and the other was withdrawn to the Belgorod Region recovery.

There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups in the Volyn direction. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, " said in the message.

It is reported that the occupiers didn't take any active action in the Polissya direction. Some of the enemy units withdrawn from this direction are located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Recovery measures are ongoing, presumably to regroup and strengthen other groups. It isn't ruled out that units of Russian troops will remain on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to restrain the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and prevent their transfer to other directions. Another goal is to assist the Republic of Belarus in covering part of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

In the Siversk direction, the restoration of the enemy's occupation units, which had been previously withdrawn to the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to block the city of Kharkiv and launch artillery shelling in its separate areas.

"According to available information, the losses of the 236th Artillery Brigade of the 20th all-military army are about 20 percent of the personnel and weapons. This has significantly reduced the intensity of the brigade's actions," the General Staff said.

In the Izyum direction, the occupiers didn't abandon their intentions to create a strike group and continue the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units. Continues to carry out assault operations in the areas of Popasna, Stepne, Novotoshkivske, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and Solodke. It is not successful.

The Russian occupiers continue to actively use munitions prohibited by international humanitarian law. Attempts to storm Mariupol don't stop. The defenders of the city have been holding a heroic defense for more than forty days. The overwhelming forces of the Russian invaders are holding back.

In the Tavriya direction, in the area of ​​the settlement of Basan, the movement of some units from the 58th All-Military Army was recorded, probably for the purpose of regrouping forces.

In the South Bug area, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability and engineering equipment positions. Continues to terrorize civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

As a result of the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlements of Dobryanka, Novovoznesenske, and Trudolyubivka. Fighting continues in the area of ​​the settlement of Alexandrovka.

The group of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the previous day destroyed 8 cruise missiles. The Air Force aircraft continued to support the actions of the ground forces of the Defense Forces and launched airstrikes on the occupying forces.