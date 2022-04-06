Ukrainian troops recaptured from occupiers three villages in Kherson region - General Staff
Ukrainian troops recaptured three villages in the Kherson region from the occupiers.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on April 6.
It is noted that in the South Buz direction the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability and take measures to engineering equipment positions. Continues to terrorize civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.
As a result of the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy lost control over the settlements of Dobryanka, Novovoznesenske, and Trudolyubivka. Fighting continues in the area of the settlement of Alexandrovka.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password