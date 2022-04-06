Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 167 children have died, 279 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of April 6, 2022, more than 446 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, 167 children died and more than 279 received injuries of varying severity, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General,

as reported by Censor.NET.

These figures aren't final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

According to the data obtained, the most affected children were in Kyiv region - 78, Donetsk - 81, Kharkiv - 64, Chernihiv - 49, Mykolaiv - 39, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas.

It became known that on March 25 in the Kharkiv region a 13-year-old girl died as a result of the shelling of residential buildings in the villages of Mala Rohan and Vilkhivka by the Russian military.

On April 4, two young children were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

The forced removal of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation continues. 12 children who were for treatment were forcibly taken out of the medical institution of the Regional Children's Bone and Tuberculosis Center in Mariupol.

The mother-educator of the family-type orphanage together with her 8 foster children, 3 own children, and 3 foster children were forcibly deported from Mariupol, Donetsk region, to the city of Saransk in the Russian Federation.

The bombing and shelling damaged 927 educational institutions. 83 of them were completely destroyed.