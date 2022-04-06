Since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1,480 civilians have died - UN

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 1,480 deaths and injuries of 2,195 civilians in Ukraine, with a total of 3,675 victims of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the daily report of the OHCHR, which records the victims of the beginning of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, published on April 5, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, among those killed were 331 people, 211 women, 22 girls, and 40 boys, also 61 children and 815 adults whose gender is still unknown.

Injured 253 men, 194 women, 43 girls, 40 boys, also 100 children, and 1,565 adults, whose gender is still unknown.

Read more: Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 167 children have died, 279 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

It is noted that most deaths and injuries are due to the use of ammunition and explosives with a large area of ​​impact, including heavy artillery and multiple rocket launches, also missiles, and airstrikes.

OHCHR thinks that the actual figures are much higher, as information from some places of intense fighting is delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. This applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izyum (Kharkiv region), Severodonetsk, and Rubezhnoye (Luhansk region), Trostyanets (Sumy region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. These figures will be confirmed additionally and are not included in the above statistics.