Donbas is key point on which all our attention is focused: troops of Russian Federation accumulate large amount of equipment and manpower in direction of Slovyansk, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Russian aggressors are accumulating equipment and manpower in the direction of Slovyansk and the south of Ukraine.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko declared it on air of an information telemarathon, as reported by Censor.NET з with reference to Ukrinform.

"We expect big - the most serious - battles now in the Donbas, this is a key point to which all our attention is focused," he said.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that the intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat in recent days, but this doesn't mean that the situation is beginning to normalize.

"We understand that the Russians are accumulating a large amount of equipment and manpower, first of all, in the direction of Slovyansk. And large columns from the Crimea have been recorded, heading in the direction of Kherson region, ie in the south of Ukraine," Denysenko said.

He also stressed that "battles, battles and once again battles are being fought for Mariupol."

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that there are plans to liberate Kherson from the Russian invaders, and expressed hope that "further action will follow the words."