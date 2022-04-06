Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.6 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 684 tanks, and 1,861 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 6, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 18.6 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 18,600 people,

tanks - 684 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1861 units,

artillery systems - 332 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 107 units,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 150 units,

helicopters - 135 units,

automotive equipment - 1324 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 96.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.