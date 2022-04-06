For first time, Israel has officially accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the deliberate harm to Ukraine's civilian population, which was discovered in Bucha after the city was liberated from Russian invaders, was a war crime.

As reported by Censor.NET, he reported about it on Twitter.

"The photos and testimonies coming from Ukraine are horrible. Russian troops have committed war crimes against defenseless civilians. I strongly condemn these war crimes," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote.

Read more: There may be victims under rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodyanka. It's scary to imagine what can see there, - Denysenko