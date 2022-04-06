16 741 60
For first time, Israel has officially accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the deliberate harm to Ukraine's civilian population, which was discovered in Bucha after the city was liberated from Russian invaders, was a war crime.
As reported by Censor.NET, he reported about it on Twitter.
"The photos and testimonies coming from Ukraine are horrible. Russian troops have committed war crimes against defenseless civilians. I strongly condemn these war crimes," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
