Michel: war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine to have severe consequences, perpetrators to be brought to intl justice

President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine will have severe consequences, and those responsible will face international justice.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We express our outrage at crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities. Yet more proof that Russian brutality against the people of Ukraine has no limits... Bodies littered in the streets, mass graves, this is not a special operation, these are war crimes," he said on Wednesday in Strasbourg, speaking to the deputies of the European Parliament within the framework of the plenary meetings.

Michel assured us that "the EU will not turn our backs (from what is happening), we will look reality straight in the eye. There must be and there will be severe consequences for all those responsible. We are already supporting all efforts to collect the evidence and we will do everything, everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice. International justice will be served," the President of the European Council said.

