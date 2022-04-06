Today there will be 11 humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, - Vereshchuk

On Wednesday, April 6, 11 humanitarian corridors will work to evacuate civilians.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

She noted that as of April 6, 11 humanitarian corridors have been agreed, in particular from Mariupol to Zaporizhia by own transport, also from Berdyansk to Zaporizhia by own transport, and buses from Zaporizhia will be sent.

In addition, the evacuation will be from the city of Tokmak to Zaporizhzhia - on their own transport, and buses will be sent from the city of Zaporizhzhia; from the city of Energodar - to Zaporizhzhia by own transport; from the cities of Gulyaipole and Melitopol - to Zaporizhzhia by own transport, and also buses from the city of Zaporizhzhia with humanitarian aid will be sent.

There will also be an evacuation from the city of Severodonetsk to the city of Bakhmut (meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue); from the city of Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut (meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, 324 Sosyuri Street); from the town of Popasna to the town of Bakhmut (meeting place: 42 Pervomaiska Street); from the town of Rubizhne to the town of Bakhmut, from the village of Gorske to the town of Bakhmut (meeting place: 13 Gagarina Street).