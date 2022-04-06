Security Service of Ukraine obtained lists of occupiers and secret maps with plans to capture Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine has obtained secret maps and lists of Russians whose units were destroyed in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine Artem Dekhtyarenko on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the received maps were registered on February 22 and contain the occupiers' plans to seize the entire territory of the Donetsk region.

The personnel lists of the units destroyed in the Donbas show that Putin sent cadets from the Moscow Higher Military Command School to Ukraine for war. This "business trip" was designed as an internship.

Among the "trophies" is also a manual on tactical training and the basics of anti-sabotage, where they were taught to resist NATO. However, this "literature" didn't help the occupiers to survive.

Also among the obtained documents were found:

business coupons without indication of location and date of the business trip;

lists of the combined motorized infantry battalion, including many conscripts and cadets;

passports of Russian citizens, military tickets, etc.

"The discovered documentation will be included in the materials of criminal proceedings as evidence of the crimes of racists and Putin personally for international courts," Dekhtyarenko said.

Read more: Michel: war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine to have severe consequences, perpetrators to be brought to intl justice