Russia's war against Ukraine will last at least years, - chairman of committee of chiefs of staffs of US army Millie

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could probably have been prevented only by the presence of American troops there, and now the war could "drag on for years."

This assessment was made yesterday in a report by the Committee on the Armed Forces of the House of Representatives, Mark Millie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Frankly, apart from the introduction of US troops into Ukraine, I'm not sure he [Putin] could be restrained. This [capture of Ukraine] has long been his long-term goal. I think that the idea of ​​deterring Putin from invading Ukraine, deterring him from the United States, would require the use of US forces and would lead to the risk of armed conflict with Russia, which I would not advise, "said the general.





Such words of Millie contradict the pre-war rhetoric of the White House about the expected effect of sanctions against Russia.

"It is too early [to estimate how long the war will last]. Even though the war began more than a month ago, Ukraine still has enough ground war," he said.- But I really think that this is a very protracted conflict, and I think it will be at least measured in years. I don't know about the decade, but at least for years. "

Millie added that Russia "initiated a very long conflict" and that NATO, the United States, Ukraine, and all allies and partners who support it "will be involved in it for a long time."