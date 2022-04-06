Massacre in Bucha: car was punched with bullets as if it were paper, woman's head was torn off. PHOTO 21+

A passenger car with Donetsk license plates is parked at the entrance to Bucha from Vorzel. There is a body in the front passenger seat, which probably belongs to a woman.

Spooky photos were published by journalist and human rights activist Konstantin Reutsky, as reported by Censor.NET. According to him, the car was shot from behind: the entrance holes on the trunk, the exit - on the hood.

"The human in the front passenger seat (judging by the length of hair, it was probably a woman) was simply blown off her head by a bullet. The body is still in the car. From above, someone was sketching things and a headless body looks like a pile of rubbish to those who look in. If you don't look closely, "he wrote.





According to Reutsky, judging by the condition of the remains, the incident occurred a few weeks ago.

"The car doesn't resemble military transport. Inside are civilian clothes, and soft toys. Donetsk numbers. Perhaps these people were fleeing the Kyiv region from the war that the Russians brought us eight years ago. But the war is catching up. I am not sure that it will be possible to hide from it even in Germany, Italy, or France," he concluded.

