War will continue for long time, it will definitely not end until May 9, - Estonian Foreign Minister Maran

The full-scale war of the occupying country of Russia against Ukraine "will continue for a long time."

This is the opinion of the Director General of the Estonian Department of Foreign Intelligence Mick Maran, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Putin could not end the brilliant war, and now we see that there is a reformatting in order to be able to put some victory on the table by May 9," he said.

According to the department, in the second half of April, the fighting will intensify, especially in the east, as the Kremlin "must by this date [May 9] to demonstrate some victory" over Nazism. "Maran believes that, in Moscow's view, this full capture of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, including Mariupol, and the creation of a land corridor with Crimea would be appropriate.

Watch more: Occupiers attacked evacuation bus on Izyum-Sloviansk highway. VIDEO

At the same time, says the head of Estonia's foreign intelligence, "we must keep in mind that in the case of May 9, we are dealing with a propaganda intermediate stage; this means that the conflict on May 9 will not end."

"The war will continue for a long time," he predicted.

In addition, no breakthroughs are expected in the Ukraine-Russia talks in the near future, Maran said.

According to the head of the Estonian Department of Foreign Intelligence, there will be nothing worse for official Kyiv than a bad peace treaty.

"The Kremlin hopes that if it is not possible to seize Kyiv and overthrow the government of Ukraine, the goal will be to impose such conditions of peace on Volodymyr Zelensky that he will not survive politically. And for this we must continue the war," Maran said. center of gravity "will be in the east of Ukraine.

Putin is doing everything to prevent the truth about the war against Ukraine from reaching the Russians, according to the Estonian leader, and, as a result, the majority of the Russian population - in the sphere of influence of Kremlin propaganda.

Watch more: "This was one of turning points in battle for Kyiv": village of Moshchun. VIDEO

We see that the Kremlin is very afraid that Russian society will find out what is really going on and what the real number of losses is." he explained.