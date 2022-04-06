European Union has allocated one billion euros for Ukraine, but this is not enough, - Borrel

In order to help Ukraine withstand the Russian invasion, as well as the strength and international weight of the European Union itself, Europeans must increase their support for Ukraine and get rid of their energy dependence on Russia.

This was stated on April 6 in Strasbourg during a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament by EU High Representative Joseph Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Read more: War will continue for long time, it will definitely not end until May 9, - Estonian Foreign Minister Maran

"We have allocated one billion euros for Ukraine. It seems like a lot. But one billion euros is what we pay Putin every day for the energy we receive from him. Since the beginning of the war, we have given him 45 billion euros. Compare that to one billion. "We have provided Ukraine with weapons and military equipment. This huge difference should underscore the importance and need to do what the European Council has asked us to do. We must reduce our energy dependence. The European Commission will propose measures to achieve this goal," Borrell said.

Watch more: Trenches in the Chernobyl zone dug by the occupiers. VIDEO

He recalled that the European Commission has already proposed a fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for a complete cessation of imports of Russian coal, but must continue to get rid of energy dependence on Russia.

"Coal ... is only a small part of our accounts. Our independence, our energy autonomy is linked to the development of renewable energy. Climate change and geopolitics are so close for the first time," Borrell added.

He noted that Europeans need to be aware of the world in which they live now. According to him, Europe now accounts for only 5 percent of the world's population. The European Union is surrounded by a circle of instability in the vast region from Gibraltar to the Caucasus. Countries in this group are twice as young as the EU in terms of average age. At the same time, the EU itself is still highly dependent on energy.

"So, we are old and dependent. This is not a good situation for the future. We need to get younger, we need to get more influence (in the world - Ed.). We need to get more opportunities to defend our principles and values ​​and apply all the powerful tools we have to have a coordinated position on the world stage and the European Commission… Imagine what could happen to each of the countries today, even the largest of them, if they were left alone in the new world to come. that is why the unity of all Europeans is a great asset that we must appreciate, "he said.