Only obstacle to strengthening sanctions against Russian Federation - lack of principledness of separate leaders, - Zelensky

Speaking in the Irish Parliament on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for pressure on certain political and business leaders of the EU member states, who are slowing down the strengthening of sanctions.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

Zelensky said further sanctions should be imposed as the war continues, halting all trade with Russia, blocking Russian banks' ties to the world's financial system, and cutting off the flow of money the Russian budget receives for oil.

"The world has long developed mechanisms. Everyone knows what needs to be done. The only obstacle is the lack of integrity of individual leaders. Political leaders, business leaders. Those who still think war and war crimes are not as scary as financial losses." said the President.

He expressed confidence that the Irish leadership could change that.

"I am confident that all of us in Europe together will be able to stop this terrible war and restore peace and stability in Eastern Europe. It is simply impossible to procrastinate," he added.

