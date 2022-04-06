During war in Kyiv 89 inhabitants were lost, 167 apartment houses were damaged, - KCSA

As a result of the Russian military aggression, 89 civilians in Kyiv were killed, including four children, and 167 houses were damaged.

This was reported by Kyiv City State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"In Kyiv, during the 40 days of the full-scale Russian invasion, 89 civilians were killed, including 4 children, 398 were injured, including 20 children," the statement said.

The report notes that 167 residential buildings of various types, 44 schools, 26 kindergartens and 1 orphanage have been damaged by enemy occupiers since February 24.

Also, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, 11 administrative buildings were damaged.

According to the report, the actions of the Russian aggressor affected 2 sports facilities, 5 social facilities, 17 - health care, 10 - cultural sphere, 48 transport infrastructure facilities.

"The city urges Kyiv residents not to lose vigilance and to take shelter at the first air alarm signals. Today it has become safer in Kyiv, but the threat of air attacks remains. Those who left the capital are asked to refrain from returning," the statement said. .