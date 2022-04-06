Vereshchuk asks residents of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions to leave borders of oblasts: "We need to evacuate while there is such opportunity"

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk addressed the residents of Luhansk, Donetsk and parts of Kharkiv regions. She called on them to evacuate on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon on the Freedom: UA channel.

Iryna Vereshchuk explained that the withdrawal of the occupier's troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions was not a gesture of goodwill before the next round of talks, as Russian officials are trying to present. It was a gesture of the iron will of our army, government, and the entire Ukrainian people, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, we must all be ready, unfortunately, for further aggravation.

Read more: European Union has allocated one billion euros for Ukraine, but this is not enough, - Borrel

"That is why the heads of military administrations of Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions are asking the population to leave the borders of the regions and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuation is organized," the official said. They will not be able to do anything against it and we will not be able to help. Because it will be almost impossible to stop the fire. It is necessary to evacuate while there is such a possibility. She is still here. "

"Is there a possibility? - Evacuate!" she called.